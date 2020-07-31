Tripura Board TBSE HS results 2020: Pass percentage rises slightly, Sepahijala top performing district

TBSE result announced, pass percentage slightly higher than last year (Representational image) TBSE result announced, pass percentage slightly higher than last year (Representational image)

TBSE HS results 2020: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) Friday announced Higher Secondary results with 80.80 per cent average pass rate, slightly higher than the previous year’s 80.51 per cent. The board today also announced Madhyamik (old syllabus) and the results of the Madrasa courses in both Fazil and Alim segments.

Announcing the results at the board headquarters in Gorkhabasti, TBSE president Dr Bhabatosh Saha said the higher secondary exams which started on March 2 was scheduled to end on March 31 but the examinations of nine subjects including economics, geography, psychology, Sanskrit among others – were postponed to be held from June 5-11 but were suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Higher Secondary segment, 79.52 per cent students, who appeared their exams from arts stream, have passed while 78.56 per cent passed in the commerce stream and 89.85 per cent from the science stream qualified.

A total of 27,147 candidates enrolled for their Higher Secondary examinations this year, out of which 26,400 appeared in the exams including 13460 males and 12940 females. Among them, 22,561 candidates appeared from the arts stream – the highest of all three streams while 3,173 appeared from the science stream and 636 from commerce.

Results in both SC and ST segments in the Higher Secondary results have developed this year, with 68.53 per cent of ST candidates who appeared their exams, declared ‘passed’, higher than 65.26 per cent from last year’s results. For candidates from SC category, the pass percentage was at 83.81 per cent, higher than 82.11 per cent from the previous year’s results.

In Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council Areas (TTAADC), 70.68 per cent candidates have passed, marginally higher than 67.66 per cent pass rate in the tribal district council areas last year.

Among the eight districts, Sepahijala has the highest pass rate with 84.27 per cent, while Dhalai district was found to have the lowest pass rate with 73.84 percent.

There were no board exam candidates from correctional homes this year.

In the Madhyamik (old syllabus) segment, 89.76 per cent students who appeared their exams, passed. As many as 309 candidates, who continued from the previous old syllabus regime of TBSE, enrolled for exams in this segment this year, out of which 211 wrote their examination papers including 86 male and 125 females.

In the Madrasa segments, 72.94 per cent of candidates who appeared in the Madrasa Alim exams, passed. In Fazil or higher secondary stage, 76.47 per cent passed and 63.64 per cent passed in their arts papers. A total of 28 candidates wrote their Madrasa fazil exams this year, while 95 candidates have written their Madrasa Alim papers.

TBSE chief Bhabatosh Saha informed that the examination evaluation process started from April 24 this year and concluded on May 22. The evaluation process was conducted amidst COVID-19 pandemic and all examiners had to follow protective guidelines during the process.

