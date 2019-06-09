TBSE HS result 2019: Meet Tripura’s Shyamali Chakma, who passed class 12th along with her son

A 34-year-old housewife from a tribal village in Tripura made history when she passed the class 12 state board exam along with her son. Shyamali Chakma, a resident of Narayanpur village in Dhalai district, scored 162 out of 500 marks in Humanities while her son Gunamoy, a commerce student, scored 414 marks. The results were announced on Thursday.

Shyamali, who was married off at an early age, told indianexpress.com that her childhood dream of finishing school has finally come true.

Her success story, however, dates two years back when she appeared for her Madhyamik examinations in 2016 as an external candidate and cleared the exams in the first attempt, after a gap of 16 years of schooling.

Her husband, Priti Kumar Chakma, runs a small shop at the village market and the couple found it hard to make ends meet. She says her desire to provide for her family has pushed her to pass the examination.

“My husband is the sole breadwinner of the family. I have always had a dream to land a government job and provide for my family. I feel I should play my role. Now that I have passed my Higher Secondary exams, I shall start applying for government jobs”, she said.

Priti Kumar now wants to send Shyamli to college. “I barely passed my Madhyamik (matriculation) examinations and could not study further. I am very happy with her performance. I want to send her to Government Degree College, Gandacherra for further studies”, Priti Kumar told indianexpress.com.

While her son stayed at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, a boarding school in Dhalai district, she took admission as an external candidate at Kavi Guru Rabindranath Vidya Bhawan in Dhalai and studied for the exams herself.

She would collect old test papers from students who have passed their matriculation exams, get a few books from the shops and try to read them out once she was done with her household chores.

He also said that his son Gunamoy was instrumental in encouraging his mother to resume studies, which she had left after her marriage in 2000.

“We got married in 2000. We had Gunamoy in 2001 and she (Shyamali) decided to leave her studies and give more time to the family. I want her to pursue her studies in college”, Priti Kumar added.

Shyamali’s success is setting an example for people in far-flung tribal hamlets. Lok Sabha MP Rebati Tripura called her up and congratulated her for her success. Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) Deputy Secretary Pradip Sengupta has wished Shyamali for her results and said she has set a benchmark for other ‘senior students’ who left studies years ago for some or the other reasons. The TBSE official also appealed to them to resume schooling and appear for the Board exams in future.