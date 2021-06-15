Tripura unsure of board exams this year, to wait for CBSE evaluation system

The state government has said it isn’t sure if board examinations under the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) would be conducted at all, in view of the ongoing COVID pandemic and has said it would wait for the CBSE evaluation system to take a final call.

Speaking to reporters here, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath today said a high-level meeting with bureaucrats, educationists and health officials was held on Monday at the state secretariat where possibilities of holding the Class 10 and 12 board exams were discussed in threadbare details.

“Unless we get the health department nod, we aren’t able to say if the board exams are going to be held at all this year. We shall wait for another seven days and watch the evaluation system adopted by CBSE to take our final call,” Nath said.

The central government announced the cancellation of the CBSE and CISCE senior secondary board examinations on June 1. After the central education boards, NIOS scrapped their exam as well following by several states like Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra have cancelled their board examinations.

Tripura’s announcement comes a day after TBSE President Dr Bhabatosh Saha said students appearing for their Class 10 and 12 board examinations under the state education board would write their exams on 70 per cent of their syllabi to cope with educational losses incurred due to pandemic.

“Thirty per cent syllabus for classes 10 and 12 has been reduced in the pandemic last year. It will be applied in case of next year board candidates”, the board chief said yesterday.

The final round of meeting for deciding on board exams would be conducted on June 21.