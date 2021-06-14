Students appearing for board exams in Tripura to get 30% syllabus cut

The decision was taken recently due to the ongoing second wave of the pandemic. Express photo by Abhisek Saha

Students appearing for their Class 10 and 12 board examinations under the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) in 2022 would write their exams on 70 per cent of their syllabi, Board president Dr Bhabatosh Saha said here today.

The decision was taken recently due to the ongoing second wave of the pandemic. The TBSE, last year, reduced 30 per cent of academic syllabi for classes 9 to 12 for only one academy year.

Read | Tripura to transform 20 state-run schools to ‘specified category’ to provide quality education

“Thirty percent syllabi for classes 10 and 12 have been reduced in the pandemic last year. It will be applied in case of next year’s board candidates,” he said speaking to reporters today.

The TBSE postponed Class 10 and 12 board examinations earlier this year due to a rise in Covid-19 cases. Last month, the Board revised its decision and announced to conduct examinations in selected papers.

“We have sought opinions from the parents whether to conduct board examinations or not. A meeting will be conducted to discuss the issue on June 14,” said Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

The state has closed down all schools, colleges, and universities since April this year due to the pandemic. Schools have reopened in ‘restricted mode’ recently.