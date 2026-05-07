TBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2026 releasing on May 8

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The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on May 8 at 12:00 noon will be declaring the Class 10 and Class 12 results. Students can check the Madhyamik Class 10 and Higher Secondary +2 Class 12 results from the official website of the board at tbresults.tripura.gov.in, after the results are announced. This year, around 38,000 students took the TBSE Madhyamik examinations, and nearly 30,000 students appeared for the Class 12 HS +2 board exams.
The Tripura board held the Class 10 and Class 12 exams between February and March. The Madhyamik exams Tripra board were scheduled from February 26 to March 24. The TBSE Higher Secondary exams started on February 25 and concluded on March 30. The practical exams for the science, arts, and commerce streams were conducted between November 17 and December 1, last year.
Last year, the board had declared the Class 10 and Class 12 Tripura board results on April 30. While the overall pass percentage was 86.53 per cent in Class 10 last year, the overall pass percentage in Class 12 was recorded at 79.29 percent. To know more about the results of the TBSE class 10, which consists of passing marks, pass percentage, topper’s name, and more, they can go through the IE Education website.
Nearly one and a half months after announcing Class 10 and 12 TBSE results, the board announced the names of the top ten rank-holders for Class 10 and 12 examinations. A total of 25 students were placed in the top ten positions in the Class 10 examinations and 20 students were placed in the top ten in the Class 12 examinations last year.
Antariksha Paul from Belonia Vidyapith Higher Secondary School secured the first position by scoring 490 marks. Joydip Rudra Paul from PM Shri Kamini Kumar Singha Memorial Higher Secondary School bagged the first position in the Class 12 examination by scoring a total of 493 marks in Humanities.
The merit list was announced after the review and self-inspection process of answer scripts were over. The state education board has been withholding announcing its top ten merit list at the time of declaring board results for two years now, since the top ten ranks often tended to change dramatically after the review process.
In 2024, the results were declared on May 24. In 2023 and 2022, TBSE results were declared on June 5 and July 6, respectively.