TBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2026 releasing on May 8

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on May 8 at 12:00 noon will be declaring the Class 10 and Class 12 results. Students can check the Madhyamik Class 10 and Higher Secondary +2 Class 12 results from the official website of the board at tbresults.tripura.gov.in, after the results are announced. This year, around 38,000 students took the TBSE Madhyamik examinations, and nearly 30,000 students appeared for the Class 12 HS +2 board exams.

The Tripura board held the Class 10 and Class 12 exams between February and March. The Madhyamik exams Tripra board were scheduled from February 26 to March 24. The TBSE Higher Secondary exams started on February 25 and concluded on March 30. The practical exams for the science, arts, and commerce streams were conducted between November 17 and December 1, last year.