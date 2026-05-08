tbse.tripura.gov.in, TBSE Tripura Board Madhyamik, HS Result 2026: How to check on official websites?

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TBSE Tripura Board Madhyamik 10th, Higher Secondary 12th Result 2026: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is will be declaring its Class 10 and Class 12 result today, on May 8, 2026. Students will be able to check their results on the website of the board at tbresults.tripura.gov.in.
To check the results, candidates will need to log in to the board’s website and enter the required personal details. Students should know that the marksheet available on the website is provisional. They will get their actual marksheet from the school once it is issued by the board.
The Class 10 exams were conducted from February 26 to March 24,2026. The Class 12 exams were held between February 25 to March 30, 2026.
To find the Class 10 and Class 12 result, please follow the steps below and ignore the extra details.
Step 1- Log in to the website of tbresults.tripura.gov.in.
Step 2- Click on the link of TBSE Class 10 or Class 12 result as required.
Step 3- Fill in the necessary details such as roll number, etc.
Step 4- Click submit.
Step 5- The result will be displayed on your screen. Save it for future references.
Required details to check on the marksheet:
Candidates are advised to check the following details on their Class 10 and Class 12 marksheet:
i) Details of the candidate
ii) Roll number
iii) Stream mentioned (for Class 12)
iv) Marks obtained in individual subjects
v) Total marks obtained
vi) Status of the result (Pass/Fail)
For passing the Class 10 and Class 12 exams in TBSE, candidates are required to get a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject, which consists of theory paper and practicals separately. An aggregate of 33 per cent is also necessary.
It will be better for students if they download the result and keep a print out of the result as they will need it for undergraduate admission. Once published, the results will be available on DigiLocker too.
In 2025 and 2024 TBSE had declared the results on April 30 and May 24, respectively. In 2023 the results were published on June 5. In 2022, the results were out on July 6.