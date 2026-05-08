tbse.tripura.gov.in, TBSE Tripura Board Madhyamik, HS Result 2026: How to check on official websites?

The result are also available on Digilocker. (Express photo/Representative)

TBSE Tripura Board Madhyamik 10th, Higher Secondary 12th Result 2026: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is will be declaring its Class 10 and Class 12 result today, on May 8, 2026. Students will be able to check their results on the website of the board at tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

To check the results, candidates will need to log in to the board’s website and enter the required personal details. Students should know that the marksheet available on the website is provisional. They will get their actual marksheet from the school once it is issued by the board.

The Class 10 exams were conducted from February 26 to March 24,2026. The Class 12 exams were held between February 25 to March 30, 2026.