TBSE Madhyamik, Higher Secondary Results 2022: No merit list this year, results unbelievably upgraded

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) today announced Madhyamik (matriculation) and Higher Secondary (+2 stage) examination results with 86.18 percent pass percentage in the class 10 board exam and 94.46 per cent in the higher secondary exams. Announcing the results at TBSE headquarters at Gorkhabasti here this afternoon, TBSE president Dr Bhabatosh Saha informed that the results were announced based on cumulative results of Term-I and Term-II examinations held separately due to the prevailing COVID situation.

The results are available on TBSE’s official website (tbresults.tripura.gov.in) and a host of other websites. “This is the first year of examination after the introduction of NCERT syllabus in 2019-2020 in schools of the star. Madhyamik results have 86.18 percent pass rate and Higher Secondary results show 94.46 percent pass rate,” Dr Saha said.

Board secretary Dr Dulal Dey said the board results were very good this year, the students have unbelievably upgraded their results from all previous years except 2021, when exams were not conducted due to the pandemic situation.

Term II examinations for Madhyamik examinations started from April 18 and continued till May 6 while Term II exams of Higher Secondary stage started May 5 and continued till June 1. Term I exams were held in December last year.

The state education board hasn’t announced any toppers’ merit list this year in sync with the tradition of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

According to Board officials, two sets of question papers were used in most subjects. Two stages of Mathematics paper – Basic and Standard were introduced at the Madhyamik exam this year while five vocational subjects were introduced for the 10th standard board exam this year – Solanaceous crops and Animal Husbandry, IT-ITES and Retail.

In both Madhyamik and Higher Secondary exams, girl candidates appeared their board results in more numbers than boys. The TBSE president informed that marksheets would be provided within the next one week and a window of 5 days would be provided for review applications.

In schools under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), 82.36 per cent candidates passed in the Madhyamik stage while 95.43 percent passed in the Higher Secondary stage. On the way ahead, TBSE secretary Dr. Dey informed that the state education board would follow the CBSE syllabus and curriculum for all subjects next year, while a few subjects not available under CBSE would be handled by experts of the state.