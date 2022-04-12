TBSE announces detailed exam schedule for Madhyamik, Higher Secondary exams

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) Monday announced the detailed schedule of its Higher Secondary (+2 stage) examinations of the 12th board exams scheduled to commence from May 2.

As per the schedule issued by TBSE secretary Dr Dulal Dey, the board exams would start with an English paper on May 2 and would be followed by four optional language papers – Bengali, Hindi, Kokorok and Mizo on May 5.

Exams for Chemistry, Political science and sociology would be conducted on May 7 and those of Business Studies, Education and Physics would be held on May 10.

Accountancy, biology and history papers would go to exams on May 12 while Mathematics and philosophy were scheduled for May 17. Exam for economics paper would be held on May 19, Geography would be on May 23 and Sanskrit, Arabic and Statistics exams would be held on May 25.

The music exam would be held on May 27 while the computer science examination would be held on June 1.

For candidates of Madrasa Fazil Arts group, the exams would commence with English paper on May 2, Bengali paper would go to exams on May 5, Political science exam would be conducted on May 7, Education on May 10, History on May 12, Philosophy exam would be held on May 17, Economics on May 19 and the examination for Arabic would be conducted on May 25.

Candidates from Madrasa theosophy discipline would write their English and Bengali papers the same as everyone else. However, their Islamic Studies, Islamic History, Theology and Arabic papers would go to exams on May 07, 10, 12 and 25 respectively.

All the examinations would be conducted from 12 noon till 1:45 PM.

The Board earlier announced to conduct Term II of Madhyamik or 10th standard board examinations from April 18, which would continue till May 6.

Madhyamik examinations would commence with English paper on April 18. The optional language papers – Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok and Mizo would go to exams on April 20.

Exams for Social science papers would be held on April 26. The history and political science segment of social science would be conducted from 12 noon till 1 PM on the day while Economics and Geography would be conducted from 1 PM till 1:45 pm.

The science papers would be held on April 28 with exam for Biology paper from 12:00-12:45 pm and physics and chemistry papers from 12:45-01:45 pm.

Both basic and standard papers for mathematics, which would be written by students based on their acumenship of the subject, would be conducted on May 04 while students can write their 6th optional subject, either in a language or a vocational subject on May 6.

The TBSE is conducting Class 10 and 12 board exams in two phases for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state education board had, earlier reduced syllabus in both categories by 30 percent due to the pandemic.

The Term I exams were conducted last year with 50 marks per paper, out of which 40 marks were for theory and 10 for internal assessment for students of Humanities; those from science trade had 35 marks earmarked for theory and 15 for practical exams.

The board didn’t announce pass rate for the Term I examinations declared on February 28. Marksheets weren’t provided as well since Term II exams would also have a contribution in final marks of the board exams.

The term I examinations of Higher Secondary and Madrassa Fazil candidates began on December 15 last year and continued till January 07 while Madhyamik and Madrassa Alim exams started from December 16 and continued till December 29 last year.

A total of 43,282 students were enrolled for their Madhyamik Term I examinations last year in addition to 128 Madrassa Alim students.

In the Higher Secondary stage, 28,658 students of Class 12 were enrolled for their Higher Secondary Term I exams in addition to 52 Madrassa Fazil Theology and 4 Madrassa Fazil Arts students for the Term I examinations.

While the enrollment figures were a bit less than the final figures last year, the state government later allowed anyone who was interested in writing their exams, even if they weren’t enrolled.