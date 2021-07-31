TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 declared: How to check

he results will be based on the provisional formula adopted during COVID-19 pandemic. (Unsplash/ Representational)

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) today announced class 10 and 12 board examination results. Students can visit tripuraresults.nic.in, tripurainfo.com to check their result.

​​This year’s result is unique because the results are being declared without conducting the exams. The results will be based on the provisional formula adopted during COVID-19 pandemic.

TBSE Tripura Board HS 12th Result 2020: How to check results

To check results via the website, students can follow thee steps –

Step 1: Visit the website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using the details

Step 4: Result will appear, take a print out

Students need to take a print out of the result displayed at their screens. This will act as a provisional result until the official mark sheet is released by the board. For class 12 students, the mark sheet will help in admissions to higher education.

Students can also access their results via SMS. To avail of this facility, students will have to type, TBSE12 <space> their roll number and send it to number 54242.

Unlike other years, the state education board would not be publishing any merit list this year. A total of 46,613 candidates registered themselves for the Madhyamik examination this year while 27,205 candidates were registered for their Higher Secondary examinations.

While the board results have covered almost all candidates who registered for the exams this year, 56 candidates including those who applied for improvement. Their results would be announced after a separate examination after COVID pandemic situation returns to normal.

Any candidate who feels unhappy with marks awarded in the current formula would have to appear for a separate examination, which is likely to be held in the first week of September.