Tripura postpones matriculation, senior secondary exams in the wake of COVID pandemic

All the classes and examinations in all educational institutions - schools, colleges and universities have been suspended for an indefinite period of time

After cancelling school, college and university examinations following return of COVID-19 pandemic, the matriculation and senior secondary exams of Tripura Board of Secondary Education were Saturday “postponed till further notice”.

Speaking to reporters here this afternoon, TBSE president Dr Bhabatosh Saha said the decision was taken on during meeting of the TBSE examination committee.

“With rising COVID-19 situation throughout the country including our state and taking the safety of students into account, we have decided to postpone Class 12 and 10 board examinations that were scheduled to begin from May 18 and 19”, Dr Saha said adding the examination committee proposed to hold the examinations with two weeks notice when the situation is conducive.

A total of 26,610 candidates for Class 10 and total 27,205 candidates for Class 12 board examinations have been enrolled.

All the classes and examinations in all educational institutions – schools, colleges and universities have been suspended for an indefinite period of time since April this year due to the pandemic.

The board had postponed examinations of Class 10 and 12 twice last year due to the pandemic.