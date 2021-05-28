Tripura to hold Class 10, 12 board exams for selected papers 

Exams would be conducted in 'certain papers' and a decision was recently taken on the issue. Express photo by Deepak Joshi/ Representational image

A month after postponing class 10 and 12 board examinations, which were scheduled to begin from May 18 and 19 due to COVID-19, Tripura has decided to hold the exams of selected papers.

Education minister Ratan Lal Nath told reporters today that it wouldn’t be possible to conduct examinations for papers in the Madhamik (matriculation) and senior secondary grades due to the pandemic situation. However, if the situation permits, the exams would be conducted with a 15 days notice, he said.

He said the exams would be conducted in ‘certain papers’ and a decision was recently taken on the issue.

Detailing the decision, TBSE President Dr Bhabatosh Saha today told reporters, “We took the decision to hold exams in three subjects for Class 10 and few subjects for Class 12 depending on the prevailing situation. We can announce our final decision in June”.

Read | Tripura announces to transform 20 state-run schools to ‘specified category’ to provide quality education

Though schedules for holding examinations are yet to be decided, the Board has so far, the three selected subjects for Class 10 are English, Mathematics and Science. No selection of subjects has been made for Class 12 yet, he said.

A total of 26,610 candidates from Class 10 and a total of 27,205 candidates from Class 12 have been enrolled for the exams this year.

The TBSE earlier postponed both Class 10 and 12 board exams twice amidst the pandemic last year. A total of 26,610 candidates for Class 10 and a total 27,205 candidates for Class 12 board examinations have been enrolled this year.

All the classes and examinations in all educational institutions — schools, colleges and universities have been suspended for an indefinite period of time since April this year due to the pandemic.