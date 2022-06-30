TBJEE announces entrance results for engineering and medical streams, meet the toppers

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examinations ( TBJEE) Wednesday announced results for both engineering and medical streams.

Bibhabasu Debnath secured the first position in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics ( PCM) group. Mainak Pal and Arghyadeep Saha stood second and third in the PCM group.

Parthib Roy bagged the first position in Physics, Chemistry and Biology ( PCB) group, leaving second and third positions to Mainak Pal and Shamik Saha.

The TBJEE got total 4739 applications this year of which 2498 candidates had appeared for the PCM and 4142 candidates for PCB group, examinations of which were held on April 27.

Of total 2498 PCM candidates, 1379 were males while rest 1119 were females. In case of PCB, 1972 were males while 2170 were females. “We have announced results via websites, SMSes and newspapers. We shall announce counselling dates after announcement of Class 12 board results including CBSE and ICSE,” said TBJEE chairman Raja Chakraborty.