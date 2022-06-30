scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Must Read

TBJEE announces entrance results for engineering and medical streams, meet the toppers

Parthib Roy bagged the first position in Physics, Chemistry and Biology ( PCB) group, leaving second and third positions to Mainak Pal and Shamik Saha.

Written by Debraj Deb | Agartala (tripura) |
June 30, 2022 12:23:23 pm
tbjee result, jee result, tripura jee resultThe TBJEE got total 4739 applications this year of which 2498 candidates had appeared for the PCM. (Representative image)

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examinations ( TBJEE) Wednesday announced results for both engineering and medical streams.
Bibhabasu Debnath secured the first position in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics ( PCM) group. Mainak Pal and Arghyadeep Saha stood second and third in the PCM group.

Parthib Roy bagged the first position in Physics, Chemistry and Biology ( PCB) group, leaving second and third positions to Mainak Pal and Shamik Saha.

The TBJEE got total 4739 applications this year of which 2498 candidates had appeared for the PCM and 4142 candidates for PCB group, examinations of which were held on April 27.

Of total 2498 PCM candidates, 1379 were males while rest 1119 were females. In case of PCB, 1972 were males while 2170 were females. “We have announced results via websites, SMSes and newspapers. We shall announce counselling dates after announcement of Class 12 board results including CBSE and ICSE,” said TBJEE chairman Raja Chakraborty.

Best of Express Premium
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan: ‘Don’t know of a ...Premium
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan: ‘Don’t know of a ...
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...Premium
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...Premium
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growthPremium
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growth
More Premium Stories >>

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 30: Latest News
Advertisement