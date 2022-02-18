TBJEE 2022: Tripura announces April 27 as tentative date for state joint entrance exam

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) chairperson Raja Chakraborty announced April 27 as the ‘tentative date’ for holding joint entrance examinations for admission to engineering, technological, veterinary, agricultural, fisheries, paramedical and other professional courses this year.

Speaking to reporters at the TBJEE office here this afternoon, Chakraborty said, “We held a meeting on the joint entrance with all concerned executives and decided April 27 as the tentative date for our joint entrance examination for academic session 2022-23. Examination for all subjects would be held on a single day”.

While iterating that the date is still a tentative date and not fixed yet, the TBJEE chief said according to the latest decision, the exam for physics and chemistry papers would be conducted from 11 am – 12:30 pm on the day; biology examination would be held from 1:30 pm – 2:15 pm while the exam for mathematics paper would be held from 2:45 pm – 3:30 pm.

Online submission of forms started on February 16 and would continue till March 03.

Asked if the exam dates could pose an inconvenience for students since the CBSE examination schedule was announced in the meantime close to these dates, Chakraborty said, “Our tentative dates were fixed before the announcement of the CBSE examination dates. We have not received a detailed exam routine of CBSE. After we receive it, we shall surely take necessary measures for convenience of students of our state”.

Earlier this month, Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) president Dr Bhabatosh Saha informed results for Term I of Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations held last year would be published in mid-February and said preparations for Term II examination are underway.

The TBSE chief didn’t, however, give any date for the Term II examinations, which were earlier said to be scheduled for April.

As per the state education board calendar, students would be asked to submit Term II application forms from March 15 onwards. However, practical examinations for Term II are expected to be completed within mid of March.