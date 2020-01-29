Taskforce to solve visa issues for students soon: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ at the national conference ‘Destination India — Making India the preferred hub of education’ in Pune on Tuesday. (Express Photo) Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ at the national conference ‘Destination India — Making India the preferred hub of education’ in Pune on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

Even as visa problems continue to be a headache for foreign students in India, a taskforce will soon be constituted to resolve such problems, said Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, who was addressing a national conference ‘Destination India — Making India the preferred hub of education’ in Pune on Tuesday.

The two-day conference organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) along with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and Symbiosis International University (SIU) is being held in Lavale.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the conference, he said, “We will soon be forming a taskforce consisting of representatives from ICCR, UGC, MHRD, AICTE and Ministry of External Affairs, which will look after issues faced by foreign students like visa extension. We will suggest simplification in procedures,” he said.

He also discussed the new National Education Policy, saying, “The draft is in its final phase and will soon be made public.”

He said our country has witnessed the origin of ayurveda, yoga, classical dance and music, Indian literature, etc.

“Nowadays, the western world is following in our footsteps, considering our heritage we should promote it across the world in terms of attracting foreign students,” said Pokhriyal in his speech.

The conference was inaugurated by Pokhriyal in presence of ICCR president Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain, SPPU Vice-Chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar, ICCR Director General Akhilesh Mishra, AICTE Chairman Dr Anil Sahasrabuddhe, Chancellor of SIU Dr S B Mujumdar and Vice-Chancellor Dr Vidya Yeravdekar.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd