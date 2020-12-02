Task force soon to draft roadmap for imparting technical education in mother tongue

No language will be imposed, said Pokhriyal.(Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/Representational)

The Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has today announced to set-up a task force that will create a roadmap for imparting technical education in the mother tongue of students. Earlier this week, Pokhriyal had announced that the ministry will shortlist IITs and NITs which will start imparting engineering courses in regional languages.

This is part of the National Education Policy (NEP) which suggests teaching in regional language till class 8 and enabling teaching the curriculum in a language which a student is comfortable in. Making the announcement about the task force, the minister said, “No language will be imposed on any student but enabling provisions should be made so that bright students are not deprived of Technical Education due to lack of knowledge of English language.”

He further said that all the stakeholders are taking concerted efforts to ensure the effective implementation of the NEP 2020.

The task force will be set-up under the chairmanship of the secretary, higher education, Amit Khare. The task force will take into consideration the suggestions made by various stakeholders and will submit a report in a month. The decision was taken by the minister at a high-level meeting on imparting technical education in the mother tongue.

Soon after the announcement of the minister, several academicians had started raising concerns and some had even sent suggestions of the same. IIT-Kharagpur director Virendra K Tewari has suggested setting up of regional language hubs facilitating bilingual teaching, multilingual educational resources, AI-based real time translation aids for implementation of the same.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd