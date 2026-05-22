TANCET CEETA PG Results 2026 Out: Steps to check at tancet.annauniv.edu

Anna University has declared the results for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2026 and Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions-Postgraduate (CEETA PG) 2026 today on the official portal, tancet.annauniv.edu. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examinations can now access their results using their registered email ID and password.

According to reports, a total of 30,912 candidates appeared for the examinations this year. Of these, 15,050 candidates took the TANCET MBA examination, 7,281 appeared for MCA, while 5,137 candidates wrote the CEETA PG examination for admissions to ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan programmes.

The TANCET MBA and MCA examinations were conducted on May 9 in two shifts, while the CEETA PG exam was held on May 10. Anna University had released the provisional answer keys earlier this month, followed by the final answer key after reviewing objections raised by candidates.