TANCET 2026 MBA, MCA admission counselling registration starts, last date to apply June 30

TANCET 2926 Counselling Registration: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu, has opened the portal to register for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) counselling. The online counselling registration process began on June 4, and is for Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA). Candidates can fill up the form at their official website at tn.mbamca.com.
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To complete the process, candidates from general category have to pay an application fee of Rs 800, while candidates from the reserved category have to pay Rs 400. Candidates are required to submit their application at the time of the TANCET 2026 counselling process.
The table below consists of all the important dates for the TANCET counselling registration
|Event
|Date
|Online registration and certificate uploading
|June 4 to June 30, 2026
|Publication of the rank list
|July 15, 2026
|Grievances redressal
|July 16 to July 20, 2026 (by 5 PM)
|Special reservation counselling (In-person)
|July 23, 2026
|Payment and choice filling for MCA general counselling
|July 15 to July 27, 2026 (by 5 PM)
|Tentative allotment publication for MCA general counselling
|July 28, 2026
|Confirmation of tentative allotment for MCA general counselling
|July 29, 2026 (by 5 PM)
|Provisional allotment publication for MCA general counselling
|July 30, 2026
|Payment and choice filling for MBA general counselling
|July 30 to August 2, 2026
|Tentative allotment publication for MBA general counselling
|August 3, 2026
|Confirmation of tentative allotment for MBA general counselling
|August 4, 2026 (by 5 PM)
|Provisional allotment publication for MBA general counselling
|August 5, 2026
|MCA supplementary counselling
|August 6, 2026
|MBA supplementary counselling
|August 7 and 8, 2026
|SCA to SC conversion counselling
|August 10, 2026
|End of counselling
|August 10, 2026
As mentioned in the schedule, the registration window will close on June 30, 2026. The TANCET rank list for MBA and MCA will be released on July 15, 2026. The counselling process for TANCET will be conducted online, however, counselling for the differently-abled candidates who are under special reservation category, supplementary counselling, and SCA to SC conversion will happen offline.
When a candidate gets the option of seat allotment during the allotment process, four options are given (Accept and Join, Accept and Upward, Decline and Upward, and Decline and Quit). Candidates have to confirm their interest in the alloted seat, within two days of allotment. In case the seat in not confirmed, the seat alloted will be cancelled.