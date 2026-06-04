TANCET 2026 MBA, MCA admission counselling registration starts, last date to apply June 30

TANCET 2926 Counselling Registration: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu, has opened the portal to register for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) counselling. The online counselling registration process began on June 4, and is for Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA). Candidates can fill up the form at their official website at tn.mbamca.com.

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To complete the process, candidates from general category have to pay an application fee of Rs 800, while candidates from the reserved category have to pay Rs 400. Candidates are required to submit their application at the time of the TANCET 2026 counselling process.