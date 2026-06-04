TANCET 2026 MBA, MCA admission counselling registration starts, last date to apply June 30

The registration and certificate uploading process for TANCET takes place between June 4 to June 30, 2026. Candidates can fill up the form at their official website, tn.mbamca.com

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJun 4, 2026 06:45 PM IST
TANCET 2026 MBA, MCA admission counselling registration starts, last date to apply June 30Candidates have to confirm their seat within two day of seat allocation
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TANCET 2926 Counselling Registration: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu, has opened the portal to register for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) counselling. The online counselling registration process began on June 4, and is for Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA). Candidates can fill up the form at their official website at tn.mbamca.com.

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To complete the process, candidates from general category have to pay an application fee of Rs 800, while candidates from the reserved category have to pay Rs 400. Candidates are required to submit their application at the time of the TANCET 2026 counselling process.

TANCET 2026: Important dates for the counselling

The table below consists of all the important dates for the TANCET counselling registration

Event Date
Online registration and certificate uploading June 4 to June 30, 2026
Publication of the rank list July 15, 2026
Grievances redressal July 16 to July 20, 2026 (by 5 PM)
Special reservation counselling (In-person) July 23, 2026
Payment and choice filling for MCA general counselling July 15 to July 27, 2026 (by 5 PM)
Tentative allotment publication for MCA general counselling July 28, 2026
Confirmation of tentative allotment for MCA general counselling July 29, 2026 (by 5 PM)
Provisional allotment publication for MCA general counselling July 30, 2026
Payment and choice filling for MBA general counselling July 30 to August 2, 2026
Tentative allotment publication for MBA general counselling August 3, 2026
Confirmation of tentative allotment for MBA general counselling August 4, 2026 (by 5 PM)
Provisional allotment publication for MBA general counselling August 5, 2026
MCA supplementary counselling August 6, 2026
MBA supplementary counselling August 7 and 8, 2026
SCA to SC conversion counselling August 10, 2026
End of counselling August 10, 2026

As mentioned in the schedule, the registration window will close on June 30, 2026. The TANCET rank list for MBA and MCA will be released on July 15, 2026. The counselling process for TANCET will be conducted online, however, counselling for the differently-abled candidates who are under special reservation category, supplementary counselling, and SCA to SC conversion will happen offline.

When a candidate gets the option of seat allotment during the allotment process, four options are given (Accept and Join, Accept and Upward, Decline and Upward, and Decline and Quit). Candidates have to confirm their interest in the alloted seat, within two days of allotment. In case the seat in not confirmed, the seat alloted will be cancelled.

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