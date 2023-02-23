scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
TANCET 2023 registrations extended till February 28; steps to apply

Candidates can now submit their registration forms at the official website — tancet.annauniv.edu up to February 28.

TANCET 2023 registrations extended till February 28The TANCET entrance exam for MCA aspirants is scheduled for March 25 from 10 am to 12 pm and for MBA is scheduled for March 25 from 2.30 PM To 04.30 PM. (Representative Image - Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

TANCET 2023 Registration: Anna University today extended the last date to apply for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023). Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form by February 28, on the official website — tancet.annauniv.edu.

Previously, the TANCET application deadline was February 22. TANCET hall ticket will be released tentatively on March 11, the official website states.

TANCET application fee is Rs 1,000 for the general category students. For SC/SCA/ST candidates, the fee is Rs 500.

TANCET 2023: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of TANCET — tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Online registration” link.

Step 3: Register by filling in your date of birth, name, email address and other credentials.

Step 4: Complete the application form by submitting all the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the entrance test fee.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the application form and payment receipt for future reference. 

The TANCET entrance exam for MCA aspirants is scheduled for March 25 from 10 am to 12 pm and for MBA is scheduled for March 25 from 2.30 PM To 04.30 PM.

Anna University has also announced dates for the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission or CEETA – PG examination 2023 which will be held on March 26 from 10 am to 12 pm.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 11:04 IST
