scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Advertisement

TANCET 2023: Registration begins, steps to register

TANCET 2023: Registration process begins, the last date to submit the online application is February 22. Candidates can fill the online application form on the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2023 registration begins todayThe exam is scheduled to be held on March 25. (Image Source: Unsplah/ Representative image)
Listen to this article
TANCET 2023: Registration begins, steps to register
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

TANCET 2023: Anna University, Chennai today began the online registration process for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023) examination. Eligible candidates can fill the online application form from today till February 22, on the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu.

Read |TANCET 2023: Anna University releases course-wise eligibility criteria

TANCET 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on March 25, from 10 am to 12 noon for MCA and from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm for MBA. The tentative date for downloading admit cards is March 11.

TANCET 2023: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: click on the link got online registration given on home page

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries

Step 3: Register by filling in your date of birth, name, email address and other credentials

Step 4: Complete the application form by submitting all the required documents

Step 5: Pay the entrance test fee

Step 6: Download the application form and payment receipt for future reference

Advertisement

Candidates belonging to SC/SCA and ST category of Tamil Nadu are required to pay Rs 500 as the entrance test fee while others have to make the payment of Rs 1000.

According to official notice,” Once the application is submitted, there is no scope for change of any data.” Candidates are advised to login after two three days of payment to know the approval status of the online registration.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-02-2023 at 16:31 IST
Next Story

‘Your body is literally addicted to this nonsense’: Masaba Gupta goes off refined sugar for 21 days

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close