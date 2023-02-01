TANCET 2023: Registration begins, steps to register

TANCET 2023: Anna University, Chennai today began the online registration process for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023) examination. Eligible candidates can fill the online application form from today till February 22, on the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on March 25, from 10 am to 12 noon for MCA and from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm for MBA. The tentative date for downloading admit cards is March 11.

TANCET 2023: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: click on the link got online registration given on home page

Step 3: Register by filling in your date of birth, name, email address and other credentials

Step 4: Complete the application form by submitting all the required documents

Step 5: Pay the entrance test fee

Step 6: Download the application form and payment receipt for future reference

Candidates belonging to SC/SCA and ST category of Tamil Nadu are required to pay Rs 500 as the entrance test fee while others have to make the payment of Rs 1000.

According to official notice,” Once the application is submitted, there is no scope for change of any data.” Candidates are advised to login after two three days of payment to know the approval status of the online registration.