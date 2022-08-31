TANCET 2023 exams dates out

Anna University has released the dates for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test exams 2023. The schedule is available on the official website of TANCET:- tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet. The MCA exam will be conducted February 25, 2023 from 10 am to 12 pm. Exam for ME/ MTech/ MArch/ MPlan will also be conducted on February 25, 2023 from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. MBA will be conducted on Sunday, February 26, 2023 from 10 am to 12 pm.

https://indianexpress.com/about/tancet/

TANCET is conducted by Anna University on behalf of DTE Chennai. Every year, TANCET is held for admission in master’s level courses in Anna University, Annamalai University, government and government-aided colleges as well as several self-financed colleges in Chennai.

TANCET 2022 results were announced on June 9, 2022 by Anna University.

Anna University is yet to announce the dates for registration. The candidates will be able to apply on the official website. Detailed application form, fees, eligibility criteria will be released by Anna University in a detailed brochure later.

Last year, the question paper had 100 questions for MCA, MBA. And three parts with part I comprising of 20 questions, part II comprising of 35 questions and part III comprising of 60 questions for MTech, MArch, MPlan.

The rank list for TANCET 2022 was released on August 26. The list was available for download on the official website:- tancet.annauniv.edu. TANCET 2022 for MTech, MArch, MPlan exam courses was conducted on May 14 and May 15 from 10 am to 12 pm.