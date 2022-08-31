scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

TANCET 2023 exams dates out

The MCA exam will be conducted February 25, 2023 from 10 am to 12 pm. Exam for ME/ MTech/ MArch/ MPlan will also be conducted on February 25, 2023 from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. MBA will be conducted on Sunday, February 26, 2023 from 10 am to 12 pm.

TANCET, TANCET 2023TANCET is conducted by Anna University on behalf of DTE Chennai.

Anna University has released the dates for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test exams 2023. The schedule is available on the official website of TANCET:- tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet. The MCA exam will be conducted February 25, 2023 from 10 am to 12 pm. Exam for ME/ MTech/ MArch/ MPlan will also be conducted on February 25, 2023 from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. MBA will be conducted on Sunday, February 26, 2023 from 10 am to 12 pm.

https://indianexpress.com/about/tancet/

TANCET is conducted by Anna University on behalf of DTE Chennai. Every year, TANCET is held for admission in master’s level courses in Anna University, Annamalai University, government and government-aided colleges as well as several self-financed colleges in Chennai.

Read |Student suicides in India at a five-year high, most from Maharashtra

TANCET 2022 results were announced on June 9, 2022 by Anna University.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã...Premium
UPSC Key-August 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã...
In the duel between ‘real’ Sena and ‘fake’ Sena, ...Premium
In the duel between ‘real’ Sena and ‘fake’ Sena, ...
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...Premium
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

Anna University is yet to announce the dates for registration. The candidates will be able to apply on the official website. Detailed application form, fees, eligibility criteria will be released by Anna University in a detailed brochure later.

Last year, the question paper had 100 questions for MCA, MBA. And three parts with part I comprising of 20 questions, part II comprising of 35 questions and part III comprising of 60 questions for MTech, MArch, MPlan.

The rank list for TANCET 2022 was released on August 26. The list was available for download on the official website:- tancet.annauniv.edu. TANCET 2022 for MTech, MArch, MPlan exam courses was conducted on May 14 and May 15 from 10 am to 12 pm.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 10:46:28 pm
Next Story

Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann appoints 14 AAP leaders as head of boards, corporations

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

India vs Hong Kong: Live Updates
Asia Cup 2022

India vs Hong Kong: Live Updates

KCR's hat: Politicians' headgear that turned heads

KCR's hat: Politicians' headgear that turned heads

How Suryakumar Yadav makes professional cricket look like gully cricket on steroids

How Suryakumar Yadav makes professional cricket look like gully cricket on steroids

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Death of Mikhail Gorbachev: Tragic hero
Opinion

Death of Mikhail Gorbachev: Tragic hero

Explained: Why has US grounded its Chinook helicopters

Explained: Why has US grounded its Chinook helicopters

Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã’

Premium
As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

Premium
How Pakistan monster flood is different from what India is experiencing

How Pakistan monster flood is different from what India is experiencing

Premium
Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement