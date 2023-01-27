scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
TANCET 2023: Exam dates released for MBA, MCA admissions

TANCET 2023 examination date announced, registration to begin soon. Candidates can check the details from the official website of TANCET — tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2023 exam date releasedThe TANCET 2023 examination for admission to M.B.A. and M.C.A. Degree Programmes will be held on March 25. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website of TANCET— tancet.annauniv.edu. (Representive Image - Express Group)
TANCET 2023: Anna University releases the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) exam dates. The TANCET 2023 examination for admission to MBA and MCA degree programmes will be held on March 25. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website of TANCET— tancet.annauniv.edu.

Read |TANCET 2023: Anna University releases course-wise eligibility criteria

The University has also released the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA-PG – 2023) dates. The CEETA-PG- 2023 exam for admission to ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan Degree Programmes will be conducted on March 26.

TANCET 2023 exam date: how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of TANCET— tancet.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and look for the exam date and time.

Step 3: The exam date and time will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Go through the same and take a screenshot for future reference.

The university has not yet announced the registration process for TANCET 2023

Also read |MHT-CET 2023: CET launches official website, MAH-LLB exam date revised

Anna University conducts the entrance test on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for admission to professional post-gradute degree programmes offered at University Departments, University Colleges of Engineering, Regional Campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, Government and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges) and Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions).

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 15:41 IST
India 7th most cyber-breached country in the world, Russia tops the charts: Surfshark

