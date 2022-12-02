scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

TANCET 2023: Anna university postpones exam dates; check details

TANCET 2023: The current dates for exams for admissions to academic year 2023-24 are not out yet. Once released, the candidates will be able to check the schedule at the official website– tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2023: There is no registration link or tentative schedule on the website as yet.

TANCET 2023: The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2023 (TANCET 2023), conducted by the Anna University on behalf of DTE Chennai was postponed recently. The revised exam dates for admissions to academic year 2023-24 have not been released yet. Once released, the candidates will be able to check the schedule at the official website — tancet.annauniv.edu.

Read |Karnataka PGCET 2022: Answer key released; steps to download

TANCET is conducted for admissions into MBA, MCA, ME, MTech MArch MPlan degree programmes. The exams were originally scheduled to begin from February 25. At present, there is no tentative schedule and no registration link.

TANCET 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — tancet.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the registration link.

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as name, email address, mobile number, etc.

Step 4: Once registered, login through your registration number and password.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents, along with your signature and photograph.

Step 6: Save, submit and pay the fees.

Step 7: Download the application form for future reference.

As per the earlier schedule, the MCA exam was to be conducted on February 25, 2023 from 10 am to 12 pm. Exams for ME/ MTech/ MArch/ MPlan were also to be conducted on February 25, 2023 from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. MBA was to be conducted on February 26, 2023 from 10 am to 12 pm.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 01:09:15 pm
