Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
TANCET 2023: Anna University announces course-wise eligibility criteria

TANCET 2023: The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 registration and exam date will be announced soon on the official website of TANCET — tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET release course wise eligibility criteriaTANCET 2023: Exam dates yet to be announced (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representative Image)
TANCET 2023: Anna University today announced course-wise eligibility criteria for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 for admission to MCA and MBA and exams for ME, MTech, MArch, MPlan. The TANCET 2023 registration and exam date will be announced soon on the official website of TANCET — tancet.annauniv.edu.

Read |Pariksha Pe Charcha registrations increase by 15 lakh; over 38 lakh registered

Earlier, the university announced that it will conduct TANCET 2023 MTech and MCA exams on February 25 and the MBA exam on February 26. However, the TANCET exam 2023 was postponed to December. The dates for the exam are yet to be announced.

TANCET MTech eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the TANCET MTech exam 2023 must have any of the following degrees.

— Bachelor’s degree in the relevant branch with a minimum of 50 per cent (45 per cent for reserved categories) as prescribed or BE, BTech, BArch or BPharm degree or master’s degree in the relevant branch of science or arts as per requirement.

— Candidates who have qualified GATE are also eligible to apply for TANCET 2023 and they do not need to write the entrance exam. However, GATE Engineer Science (XE) and Life Science (XL) qualified candidates have to appear for the exam.

TANCET 2023 Eligibility: how to check

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the eligibility criteria before filling out the TANCET 2023 application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TANCET — tancet.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: Click on the “Course-wise eligibility for ME/ MTech/ MArch/ MPlan degree programmes” link

Step 3: The TANCET eligibility 2023 PDF will appear on a new tab.

Step 4: Check eligibility and download the PDF for future reference.

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test is conducted on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu, for admission to MBA, MCA and ME/MTech/MArch/ MPlan degree programmes offered at university departments, university colleges of engineering, regional campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, government and government aided colleges (engineering, arts and science colleges) and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu.

For more details candidates can visit the official website of TANCET tancet.annauniv.edu.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-01-2023 at 18:31 IST
