TANCET 2022 result declared: Check how to download

The Anna University, Chennai has declared results for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 exam today, i.e. June 9, 2022. Candidates who appeared for TANCET exam can now check their score on the official website — tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2022 was successfully conducted on May 14. For MTech, MArch, MPlan courses exams, the exam was conducted on May 15 from 10 am to 12 pm. The hall ticket for TANCET 2022 was released in the first week of May 2022.

TANCET 2022 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Anna University —

Step 2: Click on the link for TANCET 2022 result.

Step 3: Key in the required credentials such as roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Candidates will be able to see their scorecard of TANCET 202 exam on their screens.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check their score cards thoroughly. A score card for TANCET 2022 will contain details of rank, score and qualifying status. If there are any spelling or factual errors in the score card, candidates are advised to contact the Anna University authorities.

It is important to keep a cop of the score card while seeking admission in the Anna University. If a candidate is unable to produce their score card at the time of admission, they will not be offered a place till they can show their score card. If a candidate loses their score card, they can request for a new copy by submitting a written request to the Secretary (TANCET), and paying Rs 100 in form of a Demand Draft.