TANCET 2022: Application window to close today, check how to apply

The Anna University, Chennai will close the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, (TANCET) 2022 registration process today i.e. April 21, 2022, at 4 pm. Candidates who still have not applied can apply online through the official site of TANCET — tancet.annauniv.edu.

Earlier the last date to apply for the examination was till April 18, 2022, which was extended till April 21, 2022. The examination will be conducted on May 14 and 15, 2022 in two shifts. TANCET 2022 exam for M.C.A and M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm and M.B.A will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

How to register

Step 1: Visit the official site of TANCET — tancet.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: Click on ‘TANCET 2022 link’ available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the registration details and submit.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and pay the application fees.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout for the future.

Application fees

Candidates have to pay Rs.800 (General category) and Rs.400 (SC /SCA /ST) for any one of the degree programmes either M.B.A, M.C.A., or M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan/M.E.

Anna University has recently directed the applicants about the procedure for online registration and specifications for photo and signature images. Any deviations in the photo and signature images may lead to rejection – (selfies and photos taken by mobile are strictly not allowed).