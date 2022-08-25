TANCET 2022 rank list: When and where to check

TANCET 2022 rank list: Anna University is likely to release the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2022) rank list today, August 25. TANCET rank list 2022 can be downloaded by the candidates who appeared in the exam from the official website — tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2022 was conducted on May 14. For MTech, MArch, MPlan courses exams, the exam was conducted on May 15 from 10 am to 12 pm. The result for TANCET 2022 was announced on June 9 by Anna University. Candidates eligible for TANCET 2022 were called for counselling.

Steps to Download rank list TANCET 2022

Step 1: Go to TANCET official website, tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Tap the TANCET rank list download link on the homepage.

Step 3: Login using TANCET ID and password to download rank list

Step 4: Download and take printout for future reference.

TANCET mark sheet has to be shown by the qualifying candidate at the time of admission process. In case, the mark sheet is lost, candidates can acquire a duplicate copy by paying Rs 100 in form of a demand draft, with a written request to the Secretary, TANCET, Anna University.

The TANCET 2022 counselling procedure is expected to start on September 1. On September 1 and 2, applicants who wish to enrol in the MCA programme can complete their application and pay the counselling fees. On September 4, a temporary allocation list for them will be revealed, and on September 5, the final allotment will be given out.