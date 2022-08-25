scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

TANCET 2022 rank list: When and where to check

TANCET rank list 2022 can be downloaded by the candidates from the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu. The TANCET 2022 counselling procedure is expected to start on September 1. On September 1 and 2, applicants who wish to enrol in the MCA programme can complete their application and pay the counselling fees.

TANCET 2022, Education,tancet.annauniv.edu Tamil Nadu, Directorate of Technical Education, Chennai, TANCET Rank ListCheck your TANCET 2022 rank at tancet.annauniv.edu. (Representational Image/ unsplash.com)

TANCET 2022 rank list: Anna University is likely to release the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2022) rank list today, August 25. TANCET rank list 2022 can be downloaded by the candidates who appeared in the exam from the official website — tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2022 was conducted on May 14. For MTech, MArch, MPlan courses exams, the exam was conducted on May 15 from 10 am to 12 pm. The result for TANCET 2022 was announced on June 9 by Anna University. Candidates eligible for TANCET 2022 were called for counselling.

Read |TNEA 2022 counselling process begins; check schedule

Steps to Download rank list TANCET 2022

Step 1: Go to TANCET official website, tancet.annauniv.edu

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
El Salvador’s President keen on ‘Bitcoin City’, but res...Premium
El Salvador’s President keen on ‘Bitcoin City’, but res...
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...Premium
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...

Step 2: Tap the TANCET rank list download link on the homepage.

Step 3: Login using TANCET ID and password to download rank list

Step 4: Download and take printout for future reference.

Also Read |AP TET 2022 Response sheet released; here’s how to download

TANCET mark sheet has to be shown by the qualifying candidate at the time of admission process. In case, the mark sheet is lost, candidates can acquire a duplicate copy by paying Rs 100 in form of a demand draft, with a written request to the Secretary, TANCET, Anna University.

The TANCET 2022 counselling procedure is expected to start on September 1. On September 1 and 2, applicants who wish to enrol in the MCA programme can complete their application and pay the counselling fees. On September 4, a temporary allocation list for them will be revealed, and on September 5, the final allotment will be given out.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 06:38:29 pm
Next Story

Theerppu movie review: Prithviraj starrer suffers from mediocrity

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

SC says no conclusive proof of Pegasus spyware in phones examined

SC says no conclusive proof of Pegasus spyware in phones examined

Former colleagues of ISRO's Nambi Narayanan question his claims in ‘Rocketry’

Former colleagues of ISRO's Nambi Narayanan question his claims in ‘Rocketry’

No threat to Jharkhand govt, says JMM as Soren awaits Guv order on disqualification

No threat to Jharkhand govt, says JMM as Soren awaits Guv order on disqualification

Explained: Manusmriti, the ancient Sanskrit text recently under controversy

Explained: Manusmriti, the ancient Sanskrit text recently under controversy

Opinion | Out of power, Imran Khan continues to be powerful in Pakistan

Opinion | Out of power, Imran Khan continues to be powerful in Pakistan

Offshore IITs should offer courses in data science, AI: Education min report

Offshore IITs should offer courses in data science, AI: Education min report

Explained: The Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Explained: The Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Premium
What Trumpism in the US tells us about the dangers to democracy

What Trumpism in the US tells us about the dangers to democracy

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement