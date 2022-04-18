TANCET 2022 application deadline extended, check details

The Directorate of Technical Education, Chennai, has extended the application deadline for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022. The previous deadline was April 18, which has now been extended to April 21. Candidates can apply online at tancet.annauniv.edu.

The last date for registration and submission of application forms online for TANCET 2022 for admission to MBA, MCA, MTech, MArch, MPlan degree programmes for the academic year 2022-23 has been extended to April 21, according to the secretary of TANCET. The exams are scheduled to be held on May 14 for MCA and MBA. For ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan programmes, the exam will be held on May 15.

To apply for TANCET 2022, the candidates have to visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu and apply from the “TANCET Registration” tab. The last date to submit the application form is April 21. To fill out the application form for TANCET, candidates first need to register. Candidates need to fill in basic details like name, mobile number, email id, password, date of birth, SSLC registration number/ roll number, community, select a course to apply for, etc.

TANCET is the state-level common entrance test to offer admission in MBA, MCA, M.E, M.Tech, M.Arch, and M.Plan. Upon qualifying for the entrance test, candidates are eligible to seek admission in Anna University, Annamalai University, govt and govt aided colleges, self-financing colleges under govt quota offering the courses.