TANCET 2022 admit card released: How to download

Monday, May 02, 2022
The candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website — tancet.annauniv.edu. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to seek admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlan degree programmes for the academic year 2022-2023.

May 2, 2022 12:18:51 pm
Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022.

TANCET 2022: Anna University, Chennai released the hall ticket for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 today. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website — tancet.annauniv.edu.

The examination for MCA and MBA will be held on May 14 while for MTech, MArch, MPlan courses exams will be conducted on May 15 from 10 am to 12 pm. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to seek admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlan degree programmes for the academic year 2022-2023.

TANCET 2022 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the hall ticket link

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for the future.

Anna University has released a list of candidates whose application forms were incomplete. The last date to apply for TANCET was April 21, 2022.

TANCET is held every year for admission in master’s level courses in Anna University, Annamalai University, government and government-aided colleges as well as several self-financed colleges in Chennai

