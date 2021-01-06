TANCET 2021 to be held on March 20, 21; application process to start from January 18

TANCET 2021: The Anna University, Chennai released the notification for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2021. The application process will begin on January 18 at 10 am and will conclude on January 12, 5 pm. Interested candidates will have to apply at tancet.annauniv.edu. The exam is scheduled to be held on March 20 and 21 from 10 am to 5 pm. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to seek admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch, MPlan degree programmes for the academic year 2021-2022.

The entrance test for MCA and MBA will be held on March 20 while for MTech, MArch, MPlan courses it would be conducted on March 21, as per the official notice. The exam pattern for postgraduate admission for management and engineering and related fields are different. The exam pattern will be as follows –

“Candidates who have written the TANCET will normally be notified with actual marks and percentile score they have obtained, at the time of publishing result. However, to avoid projecting negative scoring, the final scorecard contains only the percentile score,” as per the official notice.

Candidates who wish to apply for the entrance exam can do so in the given timeline. Candidates will also have to pay Rs 600 as fee. For candidates from SC, CT, and SCA category and domicile of Tamil Nadu will have to pay fee of Rs 300.