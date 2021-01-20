TANCET 2021: Check application process details, exam dates, paper pattern

TANCET 2021: Anna University has started online registration for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test. To apply for TANCET, the candidates have to visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu and apply from the “TANCET Registration” tab. The last date to submit the application form is February 12. To fill the application form of TANCET, candidates first need to register. Candidates need to fill in basic details like name, mobile number, email id, password, date of birth, SSLC registration number/ roll number, community, select a course to apply for, etc.

After registration, candidates can login with the registered email id and password. The aspirants have to pay the application fee and fill the rest of the form. Before final submission of the form, candidates must verify the details filled and then submit the form.

If the candidates want to check the status of the TANCET application form they can do so using the “status check and additional examination” link on the website. Also, the same link is to be used to apply for more courses. The application fee of TANCET is Rs 600 for each course for the general category candidates. For the SC / SCA / ST candidates the application fee is Rs 300 per course.

On submission of the application form, candidates can take print of the TANCET application form. If the candidates are unable to take the print that means the application form has not been submitted yet.

Other state candidates are also eligible to apply if they fulfil the required qualification. Those who have qualified for the GATE exam in 2019, 2020, 2021 can directly apply for admission without appearing for TANCET. However, candidates with valid scores in Engineering Science and Life Sciences have to appear for a test to get admission.

TANCET will be held on March 20, for MCA and MBA courses and on March 21, for M.E./ M.Tech/ M.Arch/ M.Plan courses. The admit card will be issued for the registered candidates on March 5. The result will be declared on April 16. The registered candidates have to prepare as per the official TANCET syllabus for the examination.

TANCET is the state-level common entrance test to offer admission in MBA, MCA, M.E, M.Tech, M.Arch, and M.Plan. Upon qualifying for the entrance test, candidates are eligible to seek admission in Anna University, Annamalai University, govt and govt aided colleges, self-financing colleges under govt quota offering the courses.