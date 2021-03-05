scorecardresearch
Friday, March 05, 2021
TANCET 2021 admit card to be released today, here’s how to download

TANCET 2021: The entrance test for MCA and MBA will be held on March 20 while for MTech, MArch, MPlan courses, it would be conducted on March 21. Download hall ticket at tancet.annauniv.edu

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 5, 2021 11:12:28 am
TANCET admit cardDownload TANCET admit card at tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2021: Anna University, Chennai will release the hall ticket for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2021 on March 5, as per the official notification. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu.

The entrance test for MCA and MBA will be held on March 20 while for MTech, MArch, MPlan courses it would be conducted on March 21. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to seek admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch, MPlan degree programmes for the academic year 2021-2022.

The exam pattern for postgraduate admission for management and engineering and related fields are different. The exam pattern will be as follows –

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
TANCET 2021 Check the paper pattern of TANCET 2021. File

TANCET 2021 admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the hall ticket link

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out.

TANCET is held every year for admission in master’s level courses in Anna University, Annamalai University, government and government-aided colleges as well as several self-financed colleges in Chennai

