TANCET 2020: Registration, exam date, eligibility, admit card, fees

TANCET 2020: The application process for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2020 will begin from January 7. The candidates can apply through the official website- annauniv.edu till January 31, 2020. The examination will be conducted on February 29 and March 1.

The candidates should hold a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50 per cent marks, 45 per cent for the reserved categories. The selection process will be conducted in three parts, Part-I will consist of 20 questions, 35 questions in Part-II, 60 questions in Part-III.

TANCET 2020: How to apply

Step 1 – Go to the official Anna University website (annauniv.edu)

Step 2 – Click on the link to “TANCET 2020 on the left side of the screen.

Step 3 – Click on the link provided to read the ” Instructions and Information” for the exam.

Step 4 – Click on the “Online Registration” tab.

Step 5 – If you haven’t registered already, click on the link provided to do so.

Step 6 – Fill in your user ID and password to log in.

Step 7 – Fill in your details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.

Step 8 – Download a copy of the application form and take a print out of the same for further reference.

TANCET 2020: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification

MBA- The candidates should hold a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50 per cent marks, 45 per cent for the reserved categories.

MCA- The candidates should have earned a Bachelor’s degree with Mathematics as a subject and at least 50 per cent marks, 45 per cent marks for the reserved categories.

MCA (Lateral Entry)– The candidates should possess a Bachelor’s degree (BCA, B.Sc) with at least 50 per cent marks, 45 per cent marks for the reserved categories.

ME / M.Tech /M.Arch./M.Plan– The candidates should hold a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50 per cent marks, 45 per cent marks for the reserved categories.

TANCET 2020 selection procedure

The candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in the examinations.

TANCET 2020: Exam Pattern

MBA: The paper will contain 100 questions. For every wrong answer, 1/3 marks will be deducted.

MCA: The paper will contain 100 questions. For every wrong answer, 1/3 marks will be deducted.

ME/ M.Tech/ M.Arch/ M.Plan: The paper is divided into three parts, Part-I will consist of 20 questions, 35 questions in Part-II, 60 questions in Part-III.

The entrance test question paper for M.E./ M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan will have two common parts namely, Part – I Engineering Mathematics and Part – II Basic Engg. & Sciences and Part – III meant for different disciplines. On evaluation, the mean (m) mark and the standard deviation (s) of raw marks (r) may vary from discipline to discipline under Part – III. Marks will be normalised using the formula.

Entrance test fee:

General category- Rs 500

Reserved categories- Rs 250

Candidates should note that those who are applying for more than one programme have to pay Rs 500 (or Rs 250 for reserved categories) for every additional subject.

About TANCET

Every year, Anna University, Chennai conducts the exams for admission to the following programmes, Master of Business Administering Master of Computer Application, Master of Technology, Master of Planning in all government-approved educational institutes in Tamil Nadu.

