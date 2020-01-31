TANCET 2020 application deadline extended, check how to apply for master’s level entrance exam

TANCET 2020: Apply at tancet.annauniv.edu (Representational image) TANCET 2020: Apply at tancet.annauniv.edu (Representational image)

TANCET 2020: The application deadline for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2020 has been extended. The application process was expected to be closed today, however, the same has been extended till February 4 by 5 pm. Interested candidates can apply at tancet.annauniv.edu. The exams will be conducted as per schedule – on February 29 for MCA and MBA and on March 1 for ME, MTech, MArch, and M.Plan admissions.

Those who clear the exam will be able to seek admission in master’s level courses in Anna University, Annamalai University, government and government-aided colleges as well as several self-financed colleges in Chennai. The TANCET result as per the official schedule will be released on March 20 and mark sheets will be available from March 23.

TANCET 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, tancent.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Click on ‘registration’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘register’ and fill details

Step 5: Log-in using the registration id so created

Step 6: Fill the form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment, submit form

TANCET 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 600 per subject, for reserved category candidates the same is Rs 300.

As of January 30, a total of 24,916 candidates have registered for the course of which 13,330 applied for MBA, 3,837 for MCA and 7,749 for engineering or architecture courses.

