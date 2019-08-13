TANCET 2019 rank list, counselling schedule released for admission to MBA, MCA

TANCET 2019 rank list, counselling schedule: The Directorate of Technical Education and Directorate of Collegiate Education, Tamil Nadu has released the counselling schedule for admission to MBA and MCA courses. Those who have cleared the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) will be eligible for counselling.

The counselling for MBA will begin on August 21 while for MCA admissions counselling will begin from August 17, as per the schedule. A total of 1,528 candidates have been called for MCA counselling. For MBA, a total of 6,504 candidates have been selected. Candidates will be allotted counselling venue, date and time based on their ranks.

TANCET 2019 rank list counselling schedule released: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Log-in with credentials

Step 3: Check your rank

Step 4: Check ‘counselling schedule’

Step 5: Apply for counselling

Step 6: Make payment

Candidates can check their result at the official websites, gct.ac.in and tn-mbamca.com. As a fee, candidates will have to pay Rs 5,300 and those from the SC/ST or SC-A categories will have to pay Rs 1,150.

Every year, Anna University, Chennai conducts the exams for admission to the following programmes, Master of Business Administering Master of Computer Application, Master of Technology, Master of Planning in all government-approved educational institutes in Tamil Nadu.