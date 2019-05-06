TANCET 2019: Application process begins at annauniv.edu; check eligibility criteria, exam dates, test pattern

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2019, which is conducted by Anna University Chennai on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu invites applications from candidates seeking admission to MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch and M.Plan for the academic year 2019-2020. Forms are available on the official website, annauniv.edu. Anna University has bagged rank 4 under the university ranking which is two positions higher than the previous year’s rank. Also, it has made the entry in the overall ranking category at number 10 position.

Advertising

Registration for the exam can only be done online. Some Universities and Self-Financing Engineering Colleges may also opt to admit candidates on the basis of score obtained in TANCET 2019.

Other State candidates can appear for the test, but eligibility conditions will be stipulated by the admitting authority/ University.

Important Dates

Registration begins: May 8, 2019

Last date for Registration of Application: May 25, 2019

TANCET 2019: Entrance Test dates

MCA Degree Programme – 22.06.2019 : 10 am to 12 noon

MBA Degree Programme – 22.06.2019 : 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm

ME/M.Tech/M.Arch/M.Plan – 23.06.2019 : 10 am – 12 noon

TANCET 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification

Advertising

MBA- The candidates should hold Bachelor’s degree with at least 50 per cent marks, 45 per cent for the reserved categories.

MCA– The candidates should have earned a Bachelor’s degree with Mathematics as a subject and at least 50 per cent marks, 45 per cent marks for the reserved categories.

MCA (Lateral Entry)– The candidates should possess Bachelor’s degree (BCA, B.Sc) with at least 50 per cent marks, 45 per cent marks for the reserved categories.

ME / M.Tech /M.Arch./M.Plan– The candidates should hold Bachelor’s degree with at least 50 per cent marks, 45 per cent marks for the reserved categories.

TANCET 2019 syllabus

MBA– The question paper will have sections to i) evaluate the candidate’s ability to identify critically the data and apply the data to business decisions from given typical business situations. ii) evaluate the skill of the candidate in answering questions based on the passages in the comprehension. iii) evaluate the skill on solving mathematical problems at graduate level including those learnt in plus two or equivalent level. iv) test on determining data sufficiency for answering certain questions using the given data and the knowledge of mathematics and use of day-to-day facts. v) test the knowledge on written English with questions on errors in usage, grammar, punctuation and the like.

MCA– The question paper will have the following sections: i) Quantitative ability ii) Analytical reasoning iii) Logical reasoning iv) Computer awareness A few questions may also be on verbal activity, basic science, etc.

ME/ M.Tech/ M.Arch/ M/Plan: The question paper will have three parts. Part-I and Part-II are compulsory and under Part-III the candidates have to answer the section which has been chosen at the time of registration. If a candidate appears in a different section, Part – III will not be evaluated. The syllabi for the entrance test are available in http://www.annauniv.edu/tancetsyllabi2018. The questions will be set at the undergraduate level.

Steps to apply for TANCET 2019:

– Go to the official Anna University website (annauniv.edu)

– Click on the link to “TANCET 2018″ on the left side of the screen.

– Click on the link provided to read the ” Instructions and Information” for the exam.

– Click on the “Online Registration” tab.

– If you haven’t registered already, click on the link provided to do so.

– Fill in your user ID and password to log in.

– Fill in your details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.

– Download a copy of the application form and take a print out of the same for further reference.

TANCET 2019 selection procedure

The candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in the examinations.

TANCET 2019: Exam Pattern

MBA: The paper will contain 100 questions. For every wrong answer, 1/3 marks will be deducted.

MCA: The paper will contain 100 questions. For every wrong answer, 1/3 marks will be deducted.

ME/ M.Tech/ M.Arch/ M.Plan: The paper is divided into three parts, Part-I will consist of 20 questions, 35 questions in Part-II, 60 questions in Part-III.

The entrance test question paper for M.E./ M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan. will have two common parts namely, Part – I Engineering Mathematics and Part – II Basic Engg. & Sciences and Part – III meant for different disciplines. On evaluation, the mean (m) mark and the standard deviation (s) of raw marks (r) may vary from discipline to discipline under Part – III. Marks will be normalised using the formula.

Entrance test fee:

General category- Rs 500

Reserved categories- Rs 250

Candidates should note that those who are applying for more than one programme have to pay Rs 500 (or Rs 250 for reserved categories) for every additional subject.

About TANCET

Advertising

Every year, Anna University, Chennai conducts the exams for admission to the following programmes, Master of Business Administering Master of Computer Application, Master of Technology, Master of Planning in all government approved educational institutes in Tamil Nadu.