TANCA 2020: Applications open for admission to MTech, ME, MArch, MPlan courses

TANCA 2020: Applications are open for the Tamil Nadu Common Admissions (TANCA) 2020. Students who have appeared in TANCET 2020 or GATE 2018, 19 or 20 can apply for TANCA at tanca.annauniv.edu. The last date to apply is 5:30 pm September 30. Through TANCA online counselling, candidates will be eligible to seek admission to ME, MTech, MArch, MPlan degree programmes.

Through TANCA, students can apply for admission to several universities including regional campuses, departments, and college affiliated to Anna University, Annamalai University, government and govt-aided engineering colleges, and self-financed engineering colleges.

The merit list will be prepared based on the percentile score obtained in TANCET 2020. In case of a tie, candidate having a higher average percentage of marks in the qualifying degree examination will be given a higher rank, as per rules.

After the merit list, candidates will have to appear for counselling. For counselling, first candidates will fill course and college of choice. Students will have to pay Rs 5,300 including a non-refundable counselling fee of Rs 300. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 1,150. Seats will be given based on choice and merit. To book a seat, students will have to pay Rs 5000 (Rs 1000 for reserved category). The fee will be adjusted towards the tuition fee. If a candidate does not join after allotment, 80 per cent of the initial amount paid will be refunded.

TANCA 2020: Documents needed

— Class 10, 12 and other academic certificates

— Qualifying degree certificate and mark sheet

— Transfer certificate from the institute last studied at

— Valid GATE score, if applicable

— TANCET/GATE hall ticket

— Parental Community Certificate, if applicable

— Disability certificate, if applicable

— Nativity certificate

— Copy of id certificate from headquarter tahsildar or visa/passport

— Experience certificate, if applicable

