TANCA 2019: Applications to begin from July 24 for admission to master’s degrees

TANCA 2019: The Anna University, Chennai announced the dates for conducted the Tamil Nadu Common Admission (TANCA) test. The TANCA is conducted to enrol students to ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses at Annal University, Annamalai University and other state-based institutes. The application process for the same will begin from July 24 and conclude on August 5, 2019. Interested can apply at annauniv.edu.
To clear the exam candidates need to score at least 50 per cent marks, for reserved category candidates the same is 45 per cent. The exam will be conducted online. The score is accepted by over 300 colleges or higher education institutes.
TANCA 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, annauniv.edu
Step 2: Click on TANCA 2019
Step 3: Log-in using details
Step 4: Create new registration
Step 5: Fill form, upload documents
Step 6: Make payment
TANCA 2019: Fee
To be eligible to appear for the exam, candidates would have to pay a fee of Rs 500. For reserved category candidates, the same is Rs 250.
Based on the performance in the exam, a rank list will be released. Those who qualify the exam will be eligible to appear for counselling sessions. Candidates will have to choose the course or college they wish to apply in order of preference. Based on merit and choice, an allotment list will be declared later.
In case of any problem, candidates can connect with the officials at 044-2235, 99089911 and 044-22358314.