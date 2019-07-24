TANCA 2019 application form released: How to apply, eligibility, what next

TANCA 2019: The Anna University released the forms for the Tamil Nadu Common Admissions (TANCA) test 2019. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to ME, MTech, MArch, MPlan degree courses. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, annauniv.edu.

Advertising

The exam score is applicable for admission to Anna University, Annamalai University, and other government and government-aided institutes in Tamil Nadu.

TANCA 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates having bachelor’s degree or equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for reserved category) can apply for the same. Candidates appearing for the final year of their degree are also eligible.

Those who have B.E or BTech in distance-mode, weekend courses or lateral entry in degree courses are not eligible to apply. Those obtaining three-year or four-year diploma courses are also not eligible. Those who have appeared and qualified GATE in the past three years can directly apply for admission.

Advertising

In Video| How to chose college or course for admission

TANCA 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, annauniv.edu

Step 2: Click on TANCA 2019

Step 3: Log-in using details

Step 4: Create new registration

Step 5: Fill form, upload documents

Step 6: Make payment

Read| Emerging courses in engineering

TANCA 2019: Fee

To be eligible to appear for the exam, candidates would have to pay a fee of Rs 500. For reserved category candidates, the same is Rs 250.

TANCA 2019: Counselling fee

At the time of counselling, candidates will have to pay Rs 5,300 (Rs 1,150 for reserved category candidates belonging to Tamil Nadu) in the form of a demand draft. This also includes a fee of Rs 300 towards counselling fee which is Rs 150 for state-based reserved category candidates.

Based on the marks obtained in TANCA, a merit list will be released. In case of a tie in TANCA score, the candidate having a higher average percentage of marks obtained in the qualifying degree examination will be placed in the higher rank in the merit list.