Tamil Nadu to set up 7 new government nursing colleges, adding 660 seats

The notice was treated as an official directive, triggering confusion and pushback from students and families (Representative image/Archive)

The Tamil Nadu government will establish new nursing colleges in six districts, with an annual intake of 100 students each. The colleges, which will offer BSc Nursing courses, will add 600 undergraduate seats annually.

According to a government order, the six nursing colleges will be established in Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Tirunelveli. The expenditure of Rs 270.26 crore for the project will be met by the Tamil Nadu Dr M G R Medical University.

Additionally, a seventh nursing college with an intake of 60 students will be established at the Coimbatore Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, taking the total number of new B Sc Nursing seats to 660.