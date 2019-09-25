Tamil Nadu TNTEU BEd result declared: How to check online

Tamil Nadu TNTEU BEd result: Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) declared the result for the exams conducted for the Bachelor’s in Education (BEd) programme at its official website, tnteu.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the test can check their marks online.

Advertising

The result for B.Ed and B.Ed special exams conducted in May-June has been released. In case of heavy traffic candidates can also log-in at the official website, tnteuresult.in.

In video| Are there enough jobs for teachers

Tamil Nadu TNTEU BEd result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnteu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link BEd/BEd special result for May/June 2019 on the homepage (next to notifications section)

Step 3: Click on the exam you appeared for

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

Read| NCTE to shut down ‘poor performing’ BEd colleges, 1000 institutes under scrutiny

Advertising

Candidates can take a print of their online result, it will act as a provisional mark sheet till the varsity releases official one.

About TNTEU

Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University is an exclusive University for Teachers Education established by the Government of Tamil Nadu to promote excellence in Teacher Education.

Step 3: