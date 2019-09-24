Tamil Nadu TNTEU BSc, BEd results 2019 declared: How to check

TNTEU B.Sc, B.Ed results 2019: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) released the results of Bachelor of Science (B.Sc), Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) examinations. The candidates who have appeared for the common entrance test conducted in May/ June can check the results through the website- tnteu.ac.in.

The candidates can check the results with their name, roll number and registration number.

TNTEU B.Sc, B.Ed results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- tnteu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

About Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University

Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University is established by the Government of Tamil Nadu to promote excellence in teacher education. Every year, the TNTEU conducts the undergraduate (UG)/ post graduate (PG), Bachelor of Education (B.Ed), Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exams for candidates aspiring a career in the teaching profession.

The TET is conducted every year for the recruitment of teachers at different levels in the school. While paper 1 is for candidates aspiring to teach students from classes 1 to 5, paper 2 is for candidates who wish to teach students from classes 6 to 8.