Tamil Nadu TNDTE Diploma October exam results 2019 updates

TNDTE October Diploma results 2019: While there are reports on the declaration of diploma exam results have been released by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE), however, the result link on the official websites- intradote.tn.nic.in, tndte.gov.in are not opening. The results are usually released in the first week of January, but there are no official response yet. The students can keep checking this page for the latest updates.

TNDTE conducts diploma examinations in April, the results of which are released in June while the October exam results are released in January. Once released, the results will be available at the official websites — intradote.tn.nic.in and tndte.gov.in.

DOTE, TNDTE Diploma result October 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- intradote.tn.nic.in, tndte.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the result link

Step 3: Fill-in the registration number and log-in

Step 4: Result will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The link has not been activated yet and is expected to be live anytime soon.

About DOTE

The Directorate of Technical Education was established on October 14, 1957. The Higher Education Department was formed in 1997, after bifurcation from the Education, Science and Technology Department of Secretariat.

