Tamil Nadu TNDTE diploma time table for October/ November exams 2019 released: How to download admit card

TNDTE diploma time table 2019: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) or the Department of Technical Education (DOTE) released the time table for the diploma examinations. The diploma examinations for October/ November will be conducted from October 22, 2019.

The admit card is available at the official website. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the website- tndte.gov.in.

The time table has been released for the subjects of Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Textile Technology, Chemical Engineering, and Leather Technology.

TNDTE diploma time table 2019 released: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website- tndte.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

About DOTE

The Directorate of Technical Education was established on October 14, 1957. The Higher Education Department was formed in 1997, after bifurcation from the Education, Science and Technology Department of Secretariat.