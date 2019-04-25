Tamil Nadu TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2019: Date and time

Tamil Nadu TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2019 Date: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will declare the result of SSLC Class 10 examinations on Monday, April 29. The students can check the results through the official websites, tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in. Due to heavy traffic, if the websites go slow, the results will be available at the third party website examresults.net.

TN SSLC 10th results 2019: Date and time

The Tamil Nadu (TN SSLC) Class 10 results will be declared on April 29. The students can check the results through the official websites tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in. To check the results through the website, the candidates have to enter the registration number, roll number, and then click on submit.

The results will also be available via the app, the candidates have to download the results app from the Google play store. Students will also be able to check their Tamil Nadu SSC results of the examination via SMS, the details of which are to be released soon. The students can also get their results via SMS, by registering their mobile number on the official website.

TN SSLC 10th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘download result link’

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

What is the pass percentage?

To pass the exams, students need to score a minimum of 30 marks out of 150 in theory examination and 40 marks out of 50 in practical exams, as per the rules.

Earlier, the result of HSC examination was declared on April 19. Around 8.7 per cent candidates have flunked in class 12 results this year. The pass percentage, however, was higher (even though slightly) by 0.2 per cent from last year. Overall, 91.3 per cent students passed class 12 exams. In 2018, the overall pass percentage is 91.1 per cent.

Last year, a total of 9,82,097 students had appeared for the exams in Tamil Nadu, the results of which were released on May 19. Among them, 94.4 per cent students passed the exam and girls with a pass percentage of 94.5 per cent outshone boys who had a pass percentage of 89.3 per cent. A total of 5059 schools had scored 100 per cent.