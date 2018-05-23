TN SSLC 10th Result 2018: How to check scores at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and dge1.tn.nic.in

TN SSLC results 2018: The exams for Class 10 commenced on April 16 and concluded on April 20, 2018. The exams for Class 10 commenced on April 16 and concluded on April 20, 2018.

TN SSLC 10th Result 2018, Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Result 2018: The result of SSLC Class 10th examination has been released by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu today, on Wednesday, May 23. Students who had appeared for their SSLC exams this year will be able to check their scores/marks at the official website — tnresults.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open the website, he/she may also be able to check the same at other websites — dge.tn.gov.in, http://www.dge1.tn.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in. The exams for Class 10 commenced on April 16 and concluded on April 20, 2018. Last year over 94 per cent students passed their Class 10 exams. The girls have outperformed boys by scoring 96.4 per cent while boys have gained 92.5 per cent. About 5456 schools score 100 per cent.

This year, the pass percentage of the state has increased by 0.1 per cent as compared to the last year. About 9402 students have secured about 481 marks. Sivagangai district registering highest pass percent at 98.5 with Erode at 98.38 per cent followed by Virudhunagar at 98.29 per cent. Chennai district’s pass percentage imporved from 93.8 last year to 94.2 this year. Subject-wise, in English, the pass percent is at 96.50 while in maths, it stands at 96.18 per cent. In science, it stands at 98.47 per cent and social science at 96.47 per cent.

From this year, the state education department has also decided not to release ranks and toppers name to discourage unhealthy competition among students. For Class 11 (plus 1), the papers started from March 7, 2018 and ended by April 16. The Class 12 (plus 2) exams had begun from March 3 and concluded by April 6, 2018. The HSC results were announced in the morning last week.

TN SSLC 10th results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The results will also be available via the app, the candidates have to download the results app from the Google play store. Students will also be able to check their Tamil Nadu SSC results of the examination via SMS, the details of which are to be released soon. The students can also get their results via SMS, by registering their mobile number on the official website.

