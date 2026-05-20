Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th Result 2026 (Out): 94.31% pass, 5171 schools score 100%

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TNDGE TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2026 Released: The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu, has announced the results for the Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination today on the official website – dge.tn.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in.
The Tamil Nadu SSLC exam recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.31%, with girls continuing to lead performance charts at 96.47%, ahead of boys at 92.15%. Top-performing districts in the Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2026 are led by Pudukkottai with a pass percentage of 97.57%, followed closely by Sivagangai at 97.54%. Thanjavur secured the third spot with 97.41%, while Tiruchirappalli recorded 97.31% and Kanniyakumari stood at 97.30%.
Apart from the official website, students can check and download the TN SSLC 2026 result marks memo from Digilocker. Candidates looking for updates related to overall pass percentage, topper details, compartment examinations, and the re-evaluation process can also follow the IE Education Portal for the latest information.
TN SSLC Results 2026 Live Updates
To check the TNDGE exam results, students have to visit the link mentioned earlier and then click on the class 10 results. After that, enter the login information as required and click on submit. The results will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.
The Tamil Nadu class 10 examination was held between March 11 and April 4 for around nine lakh students. Students are required to get a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject to pass the exam. Those who are not able to achieve the mentioned percentage are considered to have failed the exam.
Last year, a pass percentage of 93.80 per cent was recorded, higher than 91.55 per cent in 2024 and 91.39 per cent in 2023. In 2022, the overall pass percentage stood at 90.07 per cent. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu had recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage in both 2021 and 2020, when examinations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and alternative assessment methods were adopted.
Among different school categories, private schools recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.99 per cent, last year. Government-aided schools registered a pass percentage of 93.63 per cent, while government schools recorded 91.26 per cent.
Among the districts last year, Sivagangai recorded the highest pass percentage at 98.31 per cent. It was followed by Virudhunagar with 97.45 per cent, Thoothukudi with 96.76 per cent, Kanniyakumari with 96.66 per cent, and Trichy with 96.61 per cent.