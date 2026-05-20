Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th Result 2026 (Out): 94.31% pass, 5171 schools score 100%

TNDGE TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2026 Released: The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu, has announced the results for the Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination today on the official website – dge.tn.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in.

The Tamil Nadu SSLC exam recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.31%, with girls continuing to lead performance charts at 96.47%, ahead of boys at 92.15%. Top-performing districts in the Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2026 are led by Pudukkottai with a pass percentage of 97.57%, followed closely by Sivagangai at 97.54%. Thanjavur secured the third spot with 97.41%, while Tiruchirappalli recorded 97.31% and Kanniyakumari stood at 97.30%.

Apart from the official website, students can check and download the TN SSLC 2026 result marks memo from Digilocker. Candidates looking for updates related to overall pass percentage, topper details, compartment examinations, and the re-evaluation process can also follow the IE Education Portal for the latest information.