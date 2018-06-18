TN SSLC 10th Result 2018 Updates: Result declared by TNDGE at tnresults.nic.in

TN SSLC 10th Result 2018: The exams for Class 10 started from April 16 and concluded on April 20, 2018. The exams for Class 10 started from April 16 and concluded on April 20, 2018.

TN SSLC 10th Result 2018 Updates: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has released the result of SSLC 10th exam today, on May 23 at 9:30 am. With a higher pass percentage, girls outshone boys in the Class 10 state board exams, the results of which were declared today by the Directorate of school education. The overall pass percentage was 94.5 per cent. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 96.4 while the boys registered a percentage of 92.5 per cent.

Read | TN SSLC result 2018 at IE Tamil

The exams for Class 10 started from April 16 and concluded on April 20, 2018. Students who had appeared for the exams this year will be able to check their scores/marks at the official website — tnresults.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open the website, he/she may also be able to check the same at other websites — dge.tn.gov.in, http://www.dge1.tn.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in. The results will also be available via the app, the candidates have to download the results app from the Google play store.

Last year, the result for SSLC was declared on May 19, 2017. An overall pass percentage of 94.4 per cent was recorded. The pass percentage for girls stood at 94.5 per cent and that for boys it was 89.3 per cent. The result for Plus two examination was also released on May 16. The overall pass percentage was 91.1 per cent.

Photos | TN SSLC 10th Results 2018: Pass percentage, top districts and more