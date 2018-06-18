TN SSLC 10th Result 2018 Updates: Result declared by TNDGE at tnresults.nic.in

TN SSLC 10th Result 2018 Updates: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has released the result of SSLC 10th exam today, on May 23 at 9:30 am. With a higher pass percentage, girls outshone boys in the Class 10 state board exams, the results of which were declared today by the Directorate of school education. The overall pass percentage was 94.5 per cent. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 96.4 while the boys registered a percentage of 92.5 per cent.
The exams for Class 10 started from April 16 and concluded on April 20, 2018. Students who had appeared for the exams this year will be able to check their scores/marks at the official website — tnresults.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open the website, he/she may also be able to check the same at other websites — dge.tn.gov.in, http://www.dge1.tn.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in. The results will also be available via the app, the candidates have to download the results app from the Google play store.
Last year, the result for SSLC was declared on May 19, 2017. An overall pass percentage of 94.4 per cent was recorded. The pass percentage for girls stood at 94.5 per cent and that for boys it was 89.3 per cent. The result for Plus two examination was also released on May 16. The overall pass percentage was 91.1 per cent.
A total of 4,433 differently-abled students took the examination, of which 3,944 emerged successful. The Tamil Nadu government has done away with the ranking system since last year citing the system caused unnecessary 'stress' to the students.
Around 9.50 lakh students took the examinations. Of the total number, 4.76 lakhs were girls, 4.74 lakhs boys. Sivaganga topped the districts in the examinations followed by Erode and Virudhunagar. The subject-wise performance saw 98.47 per cent of students clearing science, 96.75 per cent (social science), 96.50 per cent (English) and 96.42 per cent (language).
As per reports, those who hve failed, can contact 14417 and get suggestions. Last year, a total of 5059 schools scored 100 per cent result and the girls outperformed boys. The pass percentage of girls stood at 96.2, while boys were at 92.5 per cent. The overall pass percentage was 94.4 per cent in the state which was the highest in the last five years.
A total of 9402 students scored above 481 with girls ahead of boys. As many as 6607 girls scored highest marks while 2795 boys registered above 481. Similarly, under the 451-480 marks range, girls scored 36891 while boys are at 19946. The lowest marks range - 175 and below were scored by 27,282 boys and 39402 girls. Overall 9,50,287 students appeared in the exam of which 4,74,349 were boys and 4,76,057 were girls.
Following are the top five districts which have performed well.
— Sivagangai - 98.50— Erode - 98.38— Virudha Nagar - 98.26— Kanyakumari - 98.07— Ramanathapuram - 97.94
Last year, District Virudhu Nagar was at the top position with 98.55 per cent. Kanyakumari was at the second position, followed by Ramanathapuram at third. In 2016, Erode with 98.48 per cent claimed the first position among all the districts.
As per reports, a total of 186 prisoners were also selected for the SSLC examination out of which 76 have passed.
A total of 5456 government schools have registered 100 per cent pass percentage. This year, the pass percentage of the state has increased by 0.1 per cent as compared to the last year. About 9402 students have secured about 481 marks. Sivagangai district registering highest pass percent at 98.5 with Erode at 98.38 per cent, followed by Virudhunagar at 98.29 per cent. Chennai district's pass percentage imporved from 93.8 last year to 94.2 this year.
Subject-wise, in English, the pass percent is at 96.50 while in maths, it stands at 96.18 per cent. In science, it stands at 98.47 per cent and social science at 96.47 per cent.
The result is now available at the official website. In order to check your marks, log on to the same and click on the link for result. In the provided fields, enter your registration number and date of birth and click on submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference.
A total of 9,50,397 students had appeared for the SSLC 10th examination out of which 8,97,945 have passed. Those who have not cleared the exam will be able to apply for supplementary examination which will be conducted in the month of July.
The percentage of students obtaining 481 marks is 0.99 per cent. Most of the students have scores between 301-400 marks.
In government schools, the pass percentage stands at 91.36. Science subject has the highest pass percentage of 98.47 and in Mathematics, 96.18 per cent students have passed. The pass percentage has seen an improvement of 0.1 per cent when compared to last year's result.
After the result is out, students will be able to obtain their provisional mark sheets on May 28 from their respective schools. They will also be able to download it from the directorate's official website — dge.tn.gov.in. Those who don't clear the exam will be able to appear for the special supplementary exam which would be organised on July 28.
From 2017 onwards, the results were sent out over SMSes to students of Class 10 and Class 12 students. This year also, the students will be able to get their result via SMS, by registering their mobile number on the official website. The result will also be available via the app, the candidates have to download the result app from the Google play store.
The Class 10th examination was conducted from 10:15 am to 12:45 pm. Verification of particulars was carried out from 10:10 am to 10:15 am. 10 minutes were then given to read and go through the question paper thoroughly. The exam started on March 16 with the first paper - Tamil Paper I and concluded on April 20 with Social Science paper. Last year, about 9.33 lakh students had appeared for the class 10 board exams in the state which were conducted in March 2017. A total of 5059 schools had scored 100 per cent.
The result for Plus two examination was also released on May 16. The overall pass percentage was 91.1 per cent. Girls had outperformed boys by registering 94.1 per cent while boys have scored 87.7 per cent. A total of 6754 schools scores 100 per cent results with Virudhnagar tops among districts securing 97 per cent. Erode is at second place with 96.3 per cent.
From this year, the state education department has decided not to release ranks and toppers name to discourage unhealthy competition among students. This time, for Class 11 (plus 1), the papers started from March 7, 2018 and ended by April 16. The Class 12 (plus 2) exams had begun from March 3 and concluded by April 6, 2018.
