Tamil Nadu TN Polytechnic Result 2020 released, check direct link

Tamil Nadu Polytechnic result at tndte.gov.in

Tamil Nadu TN Polytechnic Result 2020: The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu released the result for the polytechnic examinations for 1st, 2nd and 3rd year. The students who had appeared in the exam can check the results through the website- tndte.gov.in. The examination results for students appeared in the polytechnic examinations has been released. The examination results have been published for (regular) students other than final year students and individual selectors, the official notification mentioned.

Meanwhile, apart from the polytechnic result, the results of typewriting (English and Tamil) and accountancy exams were also released. The exam was held in the month of February. A total of 1.98 lakh (1,98,785) students who appeared for the exam around 1.22 lakh (1,22,340) students have passed. The pass percentage recorded at 61.5 per cent.

Tamil Nadu Polytechnic Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- tndte.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the result link

Step 3: Fill-in the registration number and log-in

Step 4: Result will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

About DOTE

The Directorate of Technical Education was established on October 14, 1957. The Higher Education Department was formed in 1997, after bifurcation from the Education, Science and Technology Department of Secretariat.

