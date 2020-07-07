Tamil Nadu Board +2 Class 12th Result 2020 to be released today

TN Board HSE +2 Result 2020: The students can check the results through the website- dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh TN Board HSE +2 Result 2020: The students can check the results through the website- dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

TN Tamil Nadu Board +2 Class 12th HSE Result 2020: The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu will declare the result of class 12 or Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) today. “The result of class 12 exam will be announced on Tuesday at 5 pm. The students can check the results through the website- dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in,” the office of the director M Palanisamy told indianexpress.com. Around 9 lakh students appeared in the Higher Secondary exams with few papers left. Though the government cancelled the SSLC and plus one exams, but had decided to conduct the pending HSE, VHSE exams later.

There are many queries from students who are awaiting results. The most common among them being when and where to check TN HSC +2 results 2020. If you are looking for the answer to the same, read along

TN Board HSE +2 Result 2020: When and where to check

Students can check the result on the official websites, tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in. To end the long wait and be notified as and when the result is announced, students can register with indianexpress.com. By filling in their credentials in the box below, students will get a message on their registered email id or mobile number.

Candidates securing 35 marks each in all the six subjects out of 100. This implies one needs 35 out of 100 in each subject. For those subjects having 70 marks in theory, candidates need to secure 15 marks in theory and a total of 35 marks while there is no minimum marks requirement in the practical or internal section.

Last year, as many as 91.3 per cent of students who had appeared for the exam had passed it. This was a slight increase from 2018 when 91.1 per cent of students had passed the Tamil Nadu board exams. The highest pass percentage in recent years was observed in 2017, when 94.4 per cent of students passed the Tamil Nadu +2 board exam.

