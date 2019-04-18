Tamil Nadu HSE 12th result 2019: Know date and time

TN HSE result 2019: The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu will be releasing the result of Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) which is equivalent to class 12 on April 19, 2019. In an official notice, the Tamil Nadu Board has also said that it will declare +2 result at 9:30 am on Friday. All those students who had appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites — tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Nearly 9 lakh students from Plus Two have appeared for the exam. Among the candidates, around 5 lakh are girls and 4 lakh are boys. In Chennai, over 50,00 students registered for their HSE exams from 156 exam centres.

TN HSE +2 result 2019: Date and time

The Tamil Nad HSE +2 results will be declared on Friday, April 19 at 9:30 am. The candidates can check the results through the websites- tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Last year, the overall pass percentage for plus two or HSE exam of Tamil Nadu Board was 91.1 per cent. Girls outperformed boys by registering 94.1 per cent while boys have scored 87.7 per cent. Every year, over 8 lakh candidates appear for the exam. About 4.60 lakh girls will be taking the exams as against 4.01 lakh boys.

Around 9.33 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 board exams in 2017, the results of which were released on May 19. Among them, 94.4 per cent students passed the exam and girls with a pass percentage of 94.5 per cent outshone boys who had a pass percentage of 89.3 per cent. A total of 5059 schools had scored 100 per cent.